(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is considering splitting into two companies by spinning off non-steel operations, a move that would mark the biggest overhaul of the German conglomerate in decades, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the scenario being explored, Thyssenkrupp would give existing investors shares of a company that combines elevators, industrial solutions and the components-technology business via an in-kind dividend, the people added, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Thyssenkrupp would keep a minority stake in the so-called capital goods company, its raw materials trading unit and a 50 percent stake in the steel joint venture with Tata Steel Europe, the people said. They cautioned that no decision has been made yet and that plans could change.

The shares added 6.6 percent in Frankfurt trading. Reuters reported earlier Thursday that the company is considering an overhaul.

Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board is scheduled to meet in the coming days, the people said.

