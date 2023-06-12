(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is planning a long-awaited initial public offering of its Nucera hydrogen unit, a deal that could signal the start of a rebound for Europe’s moribund market for listings.

Nucera plans to raise €500 million ($537 million) to €600 million by selling new shares in the Frankfurt listing, and holders will offer an unspecified amount of existing stock, according to terms seen Monday by Bloomberg News. Thyssenkrupp said in a statement that it aims to complete the offering before the summer break.

The listing could value Nucera at about €4 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month, citing people with knowledge of the matter. It could be among the largest IPOs in Europe this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The German engineering group, which owns 66% of Nucera, will retain a majority stake, it said. Industrie De Nora SpA, which owns the remaining 34%, said it’s committed “to continue the long-standing partnership with Thyssenkrupp AG and Thyssenkrupp Nucera.”

Thyssenkrupp’s shares rose as much as 1.9% in early trading.

Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG are leading the sale, with Commerzbank AG/ODDO-BHF, Societe Generale SA, UniCredit in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux working as joint bookrunners.

Nucera builds plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind. Hydrogen converts to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions when fed through a fuel cell or burned in a turbine, and can also be used for energy storage.

The unit’s planned listing last year was derailed by heightened inflation, rising interest rates and increasingly volatile markets that spooked investors and issuers alike.

