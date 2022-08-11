(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG lowered its net income guidance after rising interest rates forced it to write down the value of its capital-intensive steel division.

The company now sees full-year net income in the high triple-digit million euro range, below the previous projection of at least 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion). Thyssenkrupp also booked impairment losses of 480 million euros due to the effect of higher interest rates on its steel operations.

Once synonymous with German industrial prowess, Thyssenkrupp is attempting to haul itself out of a years-long slump. Boom times for the steel industry over the past 12 months have helped steady the company’s long-shaky finances, although rising energy and raw material costs are now squeezing margins.

The engineering giant’s steel unit requires millions of euros in annual investment to maintain its Duisburg plant, which is the largest such facility in Germany. As well as blast furnaces, the site contains major shipping and rail infrastructure for the transport of raw materials and finished steel products.

The conglomerate kept its other guidance metrics intact, and it still expects full-year earnings to reach 2 billion euros before interest and taxes, helped by ongoing cost cuts. Thyssenkrupp also maintained its expectation for negative cash flow in the mid-three-digit-million euros range. That’s below the breakeven level anticipated before the company’s guidance was withdrawn in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company’s management team under Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz has turned free cash flow into a yardstick to measure its turnaround progress.

“A return to a sustained positive free cash flow before M&A -- on a full-year view -- remains our priority goal,” Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

Thyssenkrupp reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 721 million euros. That’s more than double the result from a year earlier, but it’s below analysts’ average estimate of 760 million euros.

(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph.)

