(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is preparing to replace Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff after only a year on the job, plunging the German industrial conglomerate into fresh turmoil as it tries to organize the sale of its elevator business.

Members of Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board lost confidence in Kerkhoff’s leadership and believed he was moving too slowly on executing a turnaround, which included selling divisions of the sprawling steel-to-submarines manufacturer, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The company’s personnel committee plans to recommend dismissing Kerkhoff, according to a company statement on Tuesday. He would be replaced on an interim basis by supervisory board chairman Martina Merz. Board member Siegfried Russwurm would take Merz’s current role as chairman.

The overhaul at the top adds to the chaos at embattled Thyssenkrupp, which is already struggling to keep afloat in the face of an ailing auto industry, trade concerns, falling steel prices and a weakening German economy. The company has been trying to raise some much-needed cash by selling a stake in or publicly listing the elevator unit. Its share price has been cut in half since the start of 2018.

Thyssenkrupp said the board will meet soon to discuss the committee’s recommendation and make a decision. These steps are largely a formality before the company moves on the leadership changes.

Kerkhoff has long faced pressure internally to whittle down and restructure the company’s sprawling business portfolio as the board grows impatient at the slow pace of change. Some members of the board were frustrated by the pace of restructuring efforts for several divisions, including components technology, steel and industrial plant-building, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, several board members informally discussed a potential replacement for Kerkhoff because the company’s financial crisis may require an executive with restructuring experience, they said.

Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit may be worth about 15 billion euros ($16.6 billion), according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. Potential suitors for the division, a high-margin business that’s profiting from a global mega-trend of urbanization, include rivals like Kone Oyj and about 10 private equity firms.

Kerkhoff had signaled to private-equity bidders that he would prefer to sell a minority stake in the elevator unit to them. That way, the company could retain some control and skirt the kind of anti-competitive regulatory roadblocks that torpedoed a planned steel joint venture with Tata Steel Ltd.

