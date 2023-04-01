(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG has revived plans to sell its submarine and maritime systems unit, the Financial Times reports, citing an internal email it has seen.

The bidding contest is expected to start later this month, the newspaper says, citing three people close to potential buyers. Private equity firms are among parties interested, according to the report.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the report.

