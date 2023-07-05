(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG’s Nucera hydrogen unit is set to be valued at €2.5 billion ($2.75 billion) in an initial public offering, after the shares priced just below the mid-point of a marketed range.

More than 30 million shares are being placed with investors at €20 apiece, according to a statement Wednesday. The pricing of the shares, which had been offered for €19 to €21.50, reflects investors’ reluctance to pay top dollar for new listings in an uncertain market.

The shares, which include an over-allotment option, are being sold by the company and its backers including Thyssenkrupp and Italy’s Industrie De Nora SpA. The new stock is set to start trading on Friday.

The IPO drew orders from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which took almost 7.6 million shares in the offering, while BNP Paribas Asset Management bought 4.3 million shares for its energy transition fund.

This is Nucera’s second attempt at a public-market listing. The unit’s planned IPO last year was derailed by a volatile market. Sharp swings in equity prices coupled with an economic slowdown for Europe are keeping both investors and issuers on the sidelines in Europe, with only a handful testing buyer appetite.

Nucera builds plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind. Hydrogen converts to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions when fed through a fuel cell or burned in a turbine, and can also be used for energy storage.

Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG are leading Nucera’s IPO, with Commerzbank AG/Oddo BHF, Societe Generale SA and UniCredit SpA in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux working as joint bookrunners.

