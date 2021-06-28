For the first time since 2011, a Canadian NHL franchise is competing in the Stanley Cup Finals, and ticket resellers are looking to capitalize on the nearly three-decade domestic championship drought.

The Montreal Canadiens will start their battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series beginning Monday night in Florida. For Tampa Bay, the defending champs, and a city that just won the Super Bowl, the excitement is less palpable, as evidenced by secondary market tickets starting at US$315 on Ticketmaster as of 9 a.m. ET Monday morning.

For game three, by comparison, which is scheduled for Friday at Montreal’s Bell Centre, anyone braving the secondary ticket market will have to shell out at least US$4,500 via StubHub as of Monday morning. It will be the first Stanley Cup Finals match played in Montreal since the Habs won it all in 1993.

In their semi-finals matchup against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Canadiens were only permitted to host 3,500 spectators due to the province’s COVID restrictions on gatherings. At this point it’s unclear if an exception will be made to boost capacity ahead of the historic event. The Bell Centre can seat up to 21,273 fans.

While it’s hard to put a price tag on witnessing history, it’s worth pointing out that as of Monday a round trip to Tampa via Air Canada is going for US$667, meaning one could buy a pair of tickets, a flight, book affordable lodging and still come in about US$2,000 under budget compared to buying a single seat for Friday’s tilt in Montreal. COVID travel restrictions would of course apply.