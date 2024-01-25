Jan 25, 2024
Tickets for Ohtani’s Dodgers Seoul Debut to Start Around $90
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tickets to see what’s set to be baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani’s regular season debut as a Los Angeles Dodgers player will cost from 120,000 won ($90) to 700,000 won for regular seats, according to Coupang Play, the ticket seller.
Seoul will host the opening series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on March 20-21, the first time for a Major League Baseball regular season game to be played in South Korea. The tickets will be on sale from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23, said Coupang Play, the streaming unit of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang.
Fans outside of Korea may have a hard time securing tickets for those games. Purchases on Coupang require a monthly membership that’s limited to people with a Korean phone number and government-issued identification card.
Some of those tickets may eventually be available in the resale market, but there won’t be many of them. The game will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome, which has about one-third the capacity of the average Major League Baseball stadium.
Tickets were listed on StubHub for the Dodgers home opener on March 28 for around $300 per seat as of Jan. 25.
The two-game MLB Seoul Series is expected to pit Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Yu Darvish and Ha-seong Kim of the Padres. Ohtani just signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract in December. Yamamoto soon after got a 12-year, $325 million deal that provides the richest guarantee for a pitcher in MLB history.
