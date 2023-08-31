Tickets to Taylor Swift concert film will cost more than a regular movie

Canadians left waiting for tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s shows in Toronto are getting a consolation prize in movie theatres.

Cineplex announced Thursday it will screen “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” beginning on Oct. 13 at more than 150 theatres across the country.

Cineplex said the “theatrical concert film experience” will give fans a “breathtaking view” of the Swift’s performance.

Adult tickets will cost $19.89, while tickets for children aged 13 and under are $13.13. The prices are higher than a normal ticket, but slightly less than an IMAX showing.

During the first leg of Swift’s U.S. tour, more than three million fans flooded football and baseball stadiums, shattering sales records along the way.

Despite the volume of fans in attendance, many did not snag tickets to see Swift perform.

Swift is set to stop in Canada in November 2024 when she performs in Toronto for six shows.