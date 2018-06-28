(Bloomberg) -- Trade tensions occupied global economy watchers again this week as the hours count down to July 6 when President Donald Trump will decide whether to slap tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods.

One reason for the face-off is the growing and global rise of populism with Europe facing high-profile tests on that front too.

Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy.

Trump-Era Trade

The White House pushed on with plans to limit Chinese investments but opted for a less aggressive channel than a national-emergency law. Harley Davidson, an old Trump favorite, found itself in the crosshairs over trade-related factory relocation plans. The tensions already could be showing up in U.S. economic data. Here’s a first hand look at what the trade skirmishes are doing to the U.S. port that handles the most tonnage and where locals favor Trump.

In China, the trade factor is deepening an economic slowdown and raising questions about how much fight officials have in them. The yuan’s big selloff is endangering its role as an emerging-market anchor. Over in Europe, officials see trade tensions are nearing a breakdown as the rules-based system crumbles, and car tariffs are revving up EU policy makers who say they’re ready to retaliate. Here are the gauges economists are watching to measure all the trade-risk impact.

Read More:

U.S., China to See Who Blinks First in Economic ‘Chicken’ Game

China Spends Big to Win Friends and Influence Across East Asia

Europe, China Warn Trade War Could Trigger Global Recession

In Cold Alaska Seas, Front Line Emerges in U.S.-China Trade War

As Trade War Looms, China Wonders Whether It’s Up for the Fight

Populist Triumphs, Troubles

It’s not just the trade front where populist sentiments are doing battle. Brexit stresses are heating up, with the Bank of England chief warning that trillions of pounds of derivative contracts are threatened, and business lobby groups and carmakers are on edge over the policy uncertainty. Spain’s foreign minister called Brexit a “pain in the ass” and said the EU’s biggest members will block a U.K. attempt to combine single-market membership with migration curbs. Bloomberg economists tallied the still-rising costs of Brexit.

While Britain struggles, Bulgaria is frustrated in its effort to get into the euro area. The new populist administration in Italy will have to tackle soaring poverty. And Sweden is rethinking its welfare system amid rising immigration and nationalism.

Read More:

Tsipras Promises Greece Won't Go Back to Its Old Spending Habits

Cut Debt or You’ll Undermine the Euro, ECB Tells Member States

F*** Business? I Was Referring to Lobbyists, Johnson Explains

Emerging Markets

Another week, another basket of problems for emerging markets. China is unleashing $108 billion in liquidity by lowering reserve ratio requirements for some banks in order to juice credit supply. Brazil’s food and fuel shortages stemming from domestic strikes added to global risks that cloud the monetary policy outlook there. A revision to Russian government data has investors questioning the actual path of that embattled economy. And official in the Philippines are under pressure to deal with surging inflation, while insisting that the central bank remains an independent body. The Bank for International Settlements head tried to provide some calm, urging central bankers to press ahead in normalizing policy and not to worry so much about shaking up markets.

Read More:

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecast as Recovery Fizzles Out

‘Listen, Trump’: Firebrand AMLO Set to Win Landslide in Mexico

Erdogan’s Hot Election Economy Risks a Meltdown After His Win

CHINA REACT: PBOC Aim at Stimulus, Reform, Deleveraging Trifecta

More From Central Banks

The Bank of Japan found itself further on the fringes of the global tightening party, and the deputy governor in particular has a sharp eye on the side effects of prolonged stimulus, as the No. 3 economy struggles with a labor crunch and its long quest for 2 percent inflation. Another outlier is New Zealand, whose central bank kept its interest rate at a record low “for now.” At the Bank of England, an outgoing policy maker with one policy meeting to go reiterated his call for higher interest rates immediately, while his replacement warned there are risks in moving too fast.

Read More:

Powell Wants ‘the Real Economy’ to Guide Fed as Job Market Soars

EURO-AREA INSIGHT: ECB May Have to Tighten Policy Faster

RBNZ’s New Policy Committee Means Changes to Rate Announcements

Global Trade Jitters Nag at Czech Central Bank After Rate Hike

Australia’s Record Stimulus Erodes as Money-Market Costs Surge

Weekend Reading

Our Guide to What the World’s Top Central Banks Will Do Next

Saudi Arabia’s $90 Billion Reason to Allow Women Driving

The Former Physics Teacher Who’s Energized Turkey’s Opposition

GLOBAL INSIGHT: Two Trump Wrongs Don’t Make a Right - 2H Outlook

China Put on Notice by Australia’s Anti-Interference Laws

On the QT, Markets Getting Roiled by Quantitative Tightening

Chart of the Week

To contact the author of this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Simon Kennedy at skennedy4@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.