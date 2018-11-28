Tiffany down most in almost four years as Chinese buyers sit out

Tiffany & Co.’s revitalization efforts hit a snag in the third quarter as the luxury jeweler reported lower spending by tourists, sapping momentum ahead of the critical holiday period. The shares fell as much as 11 per cent, the most intraday in almost four years.

Same-store sales rose 3 per cent in the third quarter on a constant currency basis. That falls short of analysts’ average estimate for a gain of 5.6 per cent.

Key Insights

-Like other luxury companies, Tiffany is feeling the impact of Chinese tourists’ restraint. Sales growth was offset by “lower spending attributed to foreign tourists, primarily Chinese, in certain regions.”

-Tiffany cited “mixed results” in parts of Asia, including a decline in wholesale travel-retail sales in South Korea. That could heighten concern in the luxury industry about the health of Chinese spending amid reports of a customs crackdown on unauthorized imports.

-The jeweler enters the crucial holiday season in need of a boost. Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo and head designer Reed Krakoff have sought to re-imagine the 181-year-old jeweler to appeal to younger shoppers, but the results may spark questions about their strategy.

-The company has ramped up marketing heading into the holidays. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 15 percent in the quarter, though that’s below the previous period’s growth rate. Tiffany has brought on younger celebrities, such as Elle Fanning and Maddie Ziegler, to represent the brand in its advertising.

Market Reaction

Tiffany shares fell to as low as US$93.20, the most since January of 2015. The stock had soared to a high of US$139.50 in July, propelled by the rebound in sales, before declining in the second half of the year as optimism fizzled in Wall Street. The stock has risen 1 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close. For more on the results click here.