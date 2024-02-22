(Bloomberg) -- The top three floors of the Tiffany & Co. Landmark building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street sit in an airy glass box with views of Central Park and the New York City skyline. This addition to the historic building was part of a sweeping renovation completed in April 2023. So far, its sun-filled environs have largely been reserved for VIP appointments and private showcases.

But that will soon change with the opening of “Culture of Creativity.” The exhibition showcases 70 contemporary pieces by 26 artists, shown in partnership with the architect Peter Marino, who oversaw the building’s renovation. From March 4 to May 20 the public will be invited to stroll through the aerie and admire works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Francesco Clemente, Urs Fischer, Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer and Rashid Johnson.

Most of the part is from the Peter Marino Art Foundation, based in Southampton, New York. A group of Tiffany sterling silver plates, serving dishes and other objets from the 1880s is on loan from Marino’s private collection—as is the Basquiat, a taupe-toned mixed-media piece from 1981. Many of the artists in the show, including Fischer and Hirst, are also represented throughout the Landmark, where their work is permanently installed amid displays of jewelry and home goods.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to re-engage with Peter Marino in a creative partnership for the Landmark’s first major exhibition,” Anthony Ledru, Tiffany’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Peter reimagined the Landmark as a world of wonder and a cultural hub. There is no better place to show his collection.”

Tickets can be reserved on Tiffany.com starting March 1.

