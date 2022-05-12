(Bloomberg) -- As fans root for their favorite teams in the NBA playoffs, the designs of this year’s championship trophies has been revealed to honor six icons of the sport in a collection crafted by Tiffany & Co.

For 45 years, the renowned American jeweler has partnered with the league to make the same lavish statue over and over, to be awarded permanently to the league’s winning team each year. Named after Larry O’Brien since 1984, it honors the NBA’s third commissioner. For 2022 and going forward, the trophy’s aesthetic has been reimagined with a sleek modern take on the net and ball in motion. Plated in 24 karat gold vermeil with a sterling silver base and exposed silver seams throughout, the new appearance was created in partnership with artist Victor Solomon, who specializes in basketball-related art.

“Of course, the Larry O’Brien and its iconic silhouette was effectively untouchable - but deserved a facelift and conceptual upgrade for the occasion,” Solomon said. The trophy will still be given to each winning team to keep every year, but the names of all previous winners will be added to each one—with room in the design for the next 25 years’ winners. Together with Tiffany craftsmen, Solomon explained, he re-oriented its stance “literally ‘forward,’ contrasting the seams, replacing its net with a more literal interpretation and re-imagining its base to carry all previous winners and set the stage for the next 25 years of NBA champions.”

The NBA Conference Finals MVP trophies have been named for Larry Bird, who played for the Boston Celtics, and Earvin “Magic” Johnson who played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. Their east-west rivalry dramatized in the HBO Max series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” has been credited for transforming the league into the entertainment empire it is today. Johnson and Bird would go on to rack up similar lifetime achievements with each winning three NBA MVP awards and 12 NBA All-Star selections.

The NBA Conference Championship Trophies have been named for NBA players Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.