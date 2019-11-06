(Bloomberg) -- Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. gained after a report from Reuters saying it asked LVMH to improve its $14.5 billion offer.

Tiffany says the offer is undervalued, Reuters said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The company could open its books and provide confidential due diligence with a better offer, according to the report. LVMH is engaged and considering a new offer, Reuters reported one of the people said.

Representatives for Tiffany and LVMH did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tiffany shares rose as much as 1.2% to $125.78 in New York. They had already gained 54% this year through Tuesday’s close.

LVMH, the French owner of luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Hennessy cognac, sees 182-year-old Tiffany as an attractive asset because it would expand the company’s jewelry assortment and provide more access to U.S. shoppers.

In a sign the market sees LVMH’s proposal as too low, Tiffany’s shares have traded steadily above the offer price since Bloomberg News first reported the talks Oct. 26. Seven analysts tracked by Bloomberg have target prices of $130 or more for the New York-based jeweler.

LVMH, controlled by billionaire Chairman Bernard Arnault, has been riding a wave of luxury demand in China, but faces risks including the country’s trade war with the U.S. and the months-long anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong. The company has been sharpening its focus on the U.S., its second-largest region by revenue behind Asia. In October, it opened a Louis Vuitton factory in Texas in a ceremony that included President Donald Trump.

Tiffany, meanwhile, has bounced back following a difficult period when it lost track of consumer trends and suffered from a slump in U.S. tourism. Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo is overseeing a revamp of the company’s New York flagship store and making major investments to target younger shoppers.

