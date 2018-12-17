Tiffany's $35,000 Watering Can Could Be Under Your Tree This Christmas

(Bloomberg) -- What do you buy this holiday for the person who has everything -- including a $1,000 sterling silver “tin can” released last year as part of Tiffany & Co.’s Everyday Objects collection?

How about a $35,000 watering can from the same line?

For the same price Tesla Inc. has long promised for its base Model 3 sedan, holiday shoppers this year can purchase a sterling silver and copper watering can from the luxury jeweler. Tiffany has also added to its Everyday Objects collection in recent months a limited-edition lantern ($20,000), a functional tape measure ($1,250) or a stainless steel hotel bell ($350) -- eligible for engraving for an additional cost.

The collection, now in its second year, was introduced by creative chief Reed Krakoff after he joined in 2017. Although some of the odder items like a $9,000 ball of yarn raised eyebrows last Christmas, the items helped boost Tiffany’s holiday sales. Home goods are a growing product category for the company, and Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said on a conference call with analysts in November that he’s “very pleased” with the performance of home items. The company declined to say how the new additions to the line are selling so far this season.

Other newer home items in the collection include flower pots, clothespins, crystal fishbowls, miniature folding chairs and a $275,000 silver, copper and glass greenhouse. Christmas hopefuls wanting one of the dollhouse-sized greenhouses, which take nine months to build, can “drop a hint” to a loved one using Tiffany’s website.

