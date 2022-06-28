(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Brands Ltd.’s plans to close a fruit and canning operation in South Africa’s Western Cape province may result in the loss of more than 4,000 jobs, the region’s government said.

Talks are underway between authorities and the company to look at ways to keep the Langeberg & Ashton Foods facility open, the Western Cape government said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Tiger Brands, Africa’s largest listed food maker, announced last week it’s in talks with employees about shutting down the plant after failing to find a viable buyer since announcing plans two years ago to exit the business. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said interested parties are engaging with the company about the enterprise, as it encouraged other potential buyers to come forward.

“Tiger Brands wants potential buyers to demonstrate that they have sufficient working capital to keep the cannery operating as a going concern,” Winde said.

Read: Tiger Brands in Talks with Employees as Fruit Unit Closure Looms

Farm-lobby group Agri SA has said the Langeberg & Ashton factory is the biggest in South Africa and one of only two fruit-canning plants in the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.