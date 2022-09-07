(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Brands Ltd. shares fell the most in more than two years after Africa’s biggest listed foodmaker recalled a range of baby-powder products that may have been tainted by asbestos.

The company withdrew the items after trace levels of the potentially dangerous mineral were detected in samples of a raw material used in the manufacturing process, according to a statement on Wednesday. Customers are urged to return powder already purchased to their nearest supermarket, Tiger Brands said.

The stock slumped as much as 10% in Johannesburg, the most since May 2020, before paring losses to trade 4.6% lower at 10:55 a.m. local time.

The recall comes just over four years after Tiger Brands withdrew processed-meat products and closed factories following an outbreak of listeriosis that killed more than 200 people. While that crisis led to a slump in profit, the baby-powder incident is not expected to be material to financial results, the company said.

Tiger Brands also recalled about 20 million cans of vegetables last year over leaking concerns.

