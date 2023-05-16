(Bloomberg) -- Up Fintech Holding, also known as Tiger Brokers, said it will remove its trading platform from mainland China app stores from Thursday as Beijing takes a harder stance on capital flows out of the country.

Tiger Brokers said in a statement Tuesday that the move was to “comply with the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s rectification guidance on the company’s cross-border operations in mainland China.” Existing clients will continue to be serviced and international operations will remain as normal.

--With assistance from Kiuyan Wong.

