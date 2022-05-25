(Bloomberg) -- Pharmaceutical sales platform YSB Inc. is looking to raise about $300 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tiger Global Management-backed company, which has filed for the listing, could go public as soon as the fourth quarter, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It could raise as much as $500 million if market conditions are favorable, the person said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for YSB didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2015, YSB’s app-based platform connects buyers and sellers of pharmaceutical products outside of hospitals in China, according to a preliminary prospectus. It also sells drugs directly to institutions, and offers one-stop testing and 24-hour unmanned booth services to pharmacies.

The Guangzhou-based company, whose investors also include DCM Ventures, H Capital, Green Pine Capital Partners and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., serves about 305,000 registered pharmacies and around 130,000 primary health-care institutions.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. are joint sponsors of the offering, the prospectus shows.

