(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund gained 1.4% last month, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The gain pares the fund’s losses for the year to 54%. Meanwhile, the firm’s long-only fund rose 5.1% in November, the person said.

A spokesperson for Chase Coleman’s New York-based firm declined to comment.

Tiger Global has been reworking its hedge fund this year following record losses. After entering 2022 with too much exposure to stocks, the firm slashed its equity holdings in the first quarter and also reduced its China shares. The firm also had to mark down some private investments.

In comparison, the S&P 500 Index rose 5.4% last month, but was still down more 14% this year through November.

