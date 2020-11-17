(Bloomberg) -- Relativity Space Inc., a maker of 3D-printed rockets, is in advanced talks to raise $500 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The round, which could be announced as soon as this week, is set to value the startup at about $2.3 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Relativity is led by co-founder Tim Ellis. Existing backers include technology investment firm Bond, Tribe Capital, Zillow Group Inc. co-founder Spencer Rascoff, billionaire Mark Cuban and actor Jared Leto.

Relativity Space and Tiger Global declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.