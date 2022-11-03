(Bloomberg) -- One of the most volatile periods in years for Chinese assets is adding new urgency to a crucial question for global investors: Is the worst over for the world’s biggest emerging market?

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management has become the latest in the string of big-name money mangers to divest or reduce exposure to China, taking the country’s share of its portfolio to the mid-single digits last month from the mid-teens earlier in the year. News of the pullback arrived at the end of a wild two-week stretch for China’s stock market, with one measure of volatility soaring to the highest level worldwide.

Read more: Tiger Global Funds Cut China Exposure, Pause New Stock Bets

Last week’s 8.9% plunge in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index -- fueled by concerns over President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power -- has been followed by a rally of nearly the same magnitude as traders cheered unverified social media posts that Xi is preparing to loosen Covid Zero policies that have crushed growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

While none of the posts have been confirmed -- and Chinese officials have repeatedly reiterated their adherence to Covid Zero in recent weeks -- some investors are betting the market is primed for a turnaround after a $6 trillion wipeout since February 2021.

For others, the risks in China have become so unquantifiable that the safest strategy is to start pulling away.

Foreigners withdrew money from China’s onshore capital markets for eight straight months, taking outflows to a record $176 billion through September, according to the latest available data. Redemptions from institutional equity mandates accelerated in the third quarter, according to Morgan Stanley quants, with professional investors selling $33 billion of Chinese tech stocks in September alone.

Prosus NV, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. have all trimmed stakes in single stocks, while pension funds in Texas and Florida are either cutting allocations or halting new investments.

The Hang Seng China index of Hong Kong shares is changing direction so quickly it’s become the world’s most volatile benchmark, according to a measure of 10-day realized swings. Daily moves in excess of 4% are so common they’ve occurred four times in the past two weeks alone -- compared to just three times for all of 2021.

So far this year the index has lost 34%, the worst return among the 92 global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index of stocks traded in mainland China is down about 25%, after missing out on a boom in global equities last year.

For some smaller money managers with a responsible-investment focus, an aggressive allocation to China became unpalatable when Russia invaded Ukraine just weeks after a Beijing summit reinforced the close ties between Xi and Vladimir Putin. Boston-based Zevin Asset Management took its China exposure to zero, while Van Lanschot Kempen NV in the Netherlands developed a tool to blacklist some Chinese assets. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund in March snubbed a Chinese sportswear giant due to concerns about human-rights abuses.

Bulls point to cheap valuations and optimism that China’s central bank and other regulators will stimulate the economy, gradually relax Covid restrictions and open up financial markets.

“China takes care of their own problems,” Nunmanus Piamthipmanus, who helps oversee about 1.56 trillion baht ($41 billion) as chief investment officer at SCB Asset Management Co., Thailand’s biggest private money manager, said this week. “We are trying to look at companies that benefit from China reopening.”

Executives at private-equity giant Carlyle Group this week said China’s future remains intact as a favorable investment destination. The company’s co-chairman said a summit in Hong Kong that “it’s very hard to bet against China,” particularly for people with a long-term view.

Yet even Carlyle is spreading its bets. The firm’s new $8.5 billion Asia fund will have a lower-than-normal exposure to China with markets such as South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and India picking up the slack, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in July.

Tiger Global is looking to increase its focus on India, where stocks trade near an all-time high, as well as Southeast Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

--With assistance from Jun Luo, Anuchit Nguyen, Bei Hu and Min Jeong Lee.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.