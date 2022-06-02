(Bloomberg) -- Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management has plummeted almost 52% this year, as its main hedge fund continued to struggle with turbulent markets in May.

Tiger Global’s fund sank 14.2% last month, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News. Several stock holdings continued their plunge, and the firm marked down its private investments substantially last month, a person familiar with the matter said.

“We take very seriously that our recent performance does not live up to the standards we have set for ourselves over the last 21 years and that you rightfully expect,” the New York-based firm wrote in a separate letter. “Our team remains maximally motivated to earn back recent losses.”

A spokeswoman for Tiger Global declined to comment.

Hedge fund managers known as Tiger Cubs made billions riding tech stocks to dizzying heights. Then years of gains evaporated as the markets turned violently against them in the first quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has lost 23% this year and the S&P 500 is down 14%. In May, the S&P 500 was roughly unchanged and the Nasdaq lost about 2%.

Tiger Global’s hedge fund has lost money every month this year, putting it on track for its worst annual performance ever. By April, the hedge fund’s 44% tumble, along with losses in its long-only and crossover funds, wiped out about $16 billion. Last year the hedge fund dropped 7%.

