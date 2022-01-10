Tiger Global Lost 7% Last Year for First Annual Drop Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund tumbled 7% last year, its first annual loss since 2016, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fund struggled in the last two months of the year, dropping 8% and 10.7% in November and December, respectively, the people said. That erased a 13% gain that it had built through the first 10 months of the year.

A spokeswoman for Chase Coleman’s $100 billion firm declined to comment.

It’s just the third annual loss in the hedge fund’s two-decade history. It declined 15% in 2016 and 26% in 2008.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.