(Bloomberg) -- Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, after a year of torrid growth in its venture-capital arm, raised about $1 billion through a private bond sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tiger, which invests in publicly traded companies and tech startups, issued the debt through JPMorgan Chase & Co., the people said. The offering was broken down primarily in maturities of five, seven and 10 years, and also included a very small portion of 12-year bonds. The firm plans to use the proceeds for working capital, one person said.

At least a dozen asset managers have borrowed money through the U.S. private-placement market, said Zachary Barnett, managing partner of Chicago-based Fund Finance Partners. In general, they’ve used the proceeds for more specific purposes, namely for making acquisitions, co-investments and meeting commitments for their own funds, he said.

“We don’t see a lot of folks doing it just to get a little liquidity,” Barnett said in an interview.

A spokeswoman for New York-based Tiger declined to comment.

The bond offering, sold primarily to insurance companies and annuity issuers, will replace a bank credit line that Tiger previously used for working capital. Such credit lines, the most widely used borrowing facility among investment advisory firms, generally carry floating rates, according to Barnett, while the newly issued bonds allow Tiger to lock in fixed rates amid rising inflation and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected tightening.

Meanwhile, Tiger expects to complete fundraising for its latest venture fund this month with $12 billion in commitments. The firm’s partners and employees, including Coleman and venture capital head Scott Shleifer, are planning to put $1.5 billion of their own capital into the new fund. Assets in Tiger’s private investing funds, overseen by Shleifer, tripled last year to about $65 billion. Tiger manages roughly $35 billion in its hedge and long-only funds.

The firm’s flagship hedge fund had a difficult start to the year, tumbling 23% during the first two months of 2022. Tiger Global was founded by Coleman in 2001, and runs about $100 billion.

