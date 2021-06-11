(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund struggled in May, losing 6.3% and leaving it in the red for year.

The flagship, equity-focused fund declined 0.8% for the first five months of 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The average stock-picking hedge fund has gained 6.8% in the same period after rising 0.4% in May, according to Hedge Fund Research’s Equity Hedge Total Asset Weighted Index.

The performance is an unusual blip for Tiger Global, which is known for its steady and strong performance. Last year, the fund rose 48%, helping founder Chase Coleman top Bloomberg’s list of the top-earning hedge fund managers. It advanced 33% in 2019.

Some of the fund’s Chinese investments have been hit hard this year. JD.com Inc., its biggest long-equity holding as of March 31, sank 16% through May, while e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc. fell about 30% and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slid 8.1%.

A spokeswoman for Tiger Global declined to comment. Business Insider reported on the results earlier.

Tiger Global runs about $65 billion, split about evenly between its hedge fund business and venture capital business.

