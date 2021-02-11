(Bloomberg) -- A Palm Beach house built on a piece of land once owned by former President Donald Trump was bought by Tiger Global Management executive Scott Shleifer.

Shleifer is the co-founder of the private-equity unit of Tiger Global Management, which oversees about $40 billion.

The nine-bedroom, 21,000-square-foot house was listed for $140 million a few weeks ago. The mansion, which was sold fully furnished, is situated on the water and has an outdoor movie theater and a pool. The $132 million price tag ranks it as the priciest transaction in Palm Beach history.

Shleifer joins a growing number of East Coast hedge funders buying property in Palm Beach.

David Tepper, who moved back to New Jersey from Miami last year -- while still keeping his voter registration in the Sunshine State, is in contract to buy a $73 million mansion in Palm Beach, according to Dow Jones. It is unclear whether he will be returning to Florida full time with this purchase.

A spokesman for Tepper didn’t return a call seeking a comment.

The Real Deal earlier reported Shleifer’s purchase. A spokesperson for Tiger Global declined to comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.