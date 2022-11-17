(Bloomberg) -- Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management has tapped Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management arm as it seeks to raise $6 billion for its next venture fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The vehicle, Tiger Global Private Investment Partners 16, will invest in startups with a focus on enterprise themes and India. The move comes as the firm has had to write down investments in its private portfolio -- which included a wager on collapsed crypto exchange FTX -- and as institutional investor appetite for the asset class diminishes.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s wealth-management arm helped raise $1.9 billion for Tiger’s predecessor vehicle, PIP 15, making their customers one of the top sources of cash for that fund, Bloomberg News has reported. That fund closed during the first quarter of this year at $12.7 billion, and was Tiger’s largest-ever venture capital vehicle.

The PIP 16 fund will make investments over a period of at least two years, and if it raises $6 billion, will be Tiger’s third-largest private vehicle.

Representatives for Tiger and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

