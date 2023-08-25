(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management said it has been targeted by a “series of misinformation attacks” over the past several months and that it believes a disgruntled former employee is to blame.

The unidentified employee wrote and distributed various communications anonymously using an encrypted messaging platform, the hedge fund firm said Friday in a letter to investors.

The letter was prompted by a fake draft of a magazine article that has circulated widely and details purported problems at New York-based Tiger Global.

“We have been engaged with experts to assist us in responding to these malicious attacks,” the firm wrote in the letter. Its clients also received the bogus document, which Tiger Global said is “packed with lies.”

Reuters reported on the investor letter earlier.

