(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Tiger Global Management has taken a 4.4% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, currently worth about 613.2 million euros ($746 million), adding to its investments in the food delivery industry.

Tiger Global holds 6.5 million shares in Just Eat Takeaway, according to a filing made in the Netherlands. The stake makes it one of the largest shareholders in the fast-growing food delivery company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Tiger Global declined to comment on reasons for the new investment.

Just Eat Takeaway is currently considering locations for its primary listing after the acquisition of U.S.-based Grubhub expanded its investor base outside of Europe.

Tiger Global has an array of food delivery investments. In 2018 it led a funding round in Postmates Inc., a rival to Grubhub since acquired by Uber Technologies Inc., and also led investments in Indian food delivery startup Zomato and Turkish grocery startup Getir.

