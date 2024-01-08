(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Woods’ nearly three-decade partnership with Nike Inc., which generated about $660 million for the golf legend, has come to an end.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a statement posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

Woods, now 48, signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Nike as a young phenom in 1996. A five-year, $100 million contract followed in 2001, and his next pact with the athletic-goods giant was worth $320 million over eight years. He signed his most recent deal with Nike, worth $200 million over 10 years, in 2013.

As for what’s next for Woods, he said, “People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!” The Genesis Invitational tournament, which Woods hosts, starts Feb. 15 near Los Angeles.

Nike said in a statement via text message, “Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport. We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”

Lifetime Deals

Woods’ relationship with Nike came before those of NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who each have lifetime deals with the company — unlike Woods. James signed his lifetime pact in 2015, and Durant in April 2023.

In another high-profile Nike divorce, Swiss tennis star Roger Federer left the sportswear giant in 2018 for a 10-year, $300 million deal with Uniqlo, in part because he wanted a contract that would outlast his playing career. The following year, Federer inked a deal with Swiss athletic-shoe maker On Holding AG that came with a 3% equity stake — an increasing focus for athletes who want more than just endorsement fees.

Woods was reported to be in talks with On, but a spokeswoman for the brand said Monday, “We are aware of the rumors but we don’t currently have any plans to be a partner with Tiger Woods.”

Woods’ son, Charlie, in December sported an outfit from Greyson Clothiers, the brand worn by Justin Thomas. Woods’ heir doesn’t appear on the company’s list of ambassadors, and Greyson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Nike shares were up 0.8% in New York trading at 2:06 p.m. The stock fell 7.2% in 2023, trailing the 41% gain of the S&P 500 consumer-discretionary index.

