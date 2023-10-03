(Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc. reached a sponsorship deal with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s technology-focused team golf league and will lend its name to yet another sports venue.

SoFi Center, the yet-to-be-constructed arena on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida, is expected to accommodate 2,000 spectators, according to a statement Tuesday.

The golf league known as TGL, co-founded by former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley, has attracted a star-studded roster of investors including Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani, Tony Romo and Serena Williams. Backers also include former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive John S. Daly and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

San Francisco-based SoFi hopes the partnership will help it attract a “younger, tech-forward, higher-income audience,” Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto said in an interview.

The league aims to liven up the sport, featuring six teams of three PGA Tour players who will face off in two-hour competitions at the new arena in Palm Beach Gardens. Its inaugural season kicks off in January.

In addition to Woods and McIlroy, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and other professional golfers have committed to playing. Four out of the six teams’ ownership groups have also been announced, including billionaire Steve Cohen, who owns the New York franchise.

SoFi’s name is also on the Los Angeles stadium that’s home to the National Football League’s Rams and Chargers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.