(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is seeking to nullify an August 2017 non-disclosure agreement with the professional golfer.

Due to the NDA, Herman is unsure if she is able to disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has,” her attorneys said in a complaint filed in Martin County, Florida, earlier this week. Herman is “currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom,” her lawyers said.

The NDA is legally unenforceable under the Ending Forced Arbitration Of Sexual Assault And Sexual Harassment Act Of 2021 and the federal law signed by President Joe Biden, the Speak Out Act, according to the suit. The latter law prohibits employers from enforcing NDAs and non-disparagement clauses — often signed on the first day of employment, and sometimes unknowingly — that stop workers from discussing any incidents of sexual harassment or assault occurring months or years later.

A representative for Woods, 47, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Herman’s complaint follows a lawsuit she filed last October seeking more than $30 million after Woods broke off their relationship. She claimed she was locked out of a house where they lived, in violation of an “oral tenancy agreement” that she claimed gave her the right to live there.

Herman claimed she had performed “valuable services” under that agreement, which had five years remaining. She sued the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which Woods set up in 2017.

In November, the trust moved to dismiss the case, arguing that Herman was not a tenant under the Residential Landlord Tenant Act, and that she sued the wrong party. In January, the trust sought to move the dispute into arbitration, which Herman opposed. A judge hasn’t ruled yet.

Herman previously worked at The Woods Jupiter, a restaurant backed by the golfer that describes itself as an “elevated sports bar” and serves an eponymous burger made with Florida Wagyu beef.

She accompanied Woods during tournaments including his 15th major victory at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia, in 2019. The American in 2010 apologized for “repeated irresponsible behavior” following revelations of his marital infidelity in 2009. “I have let down my fans,” he said at the time.

Woods competes on the PGA Tour. He was offered between $700 million and $800 million to join Saudi Arabia-based LIV Golf, its CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a television interview last year.

