Tiger Woods Is Making His Return to Golf 10 Months After Car Crash

(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Woods and his son will tee up in a golf tournament next week, marking a return to the sport for the 82-time PGA Tour winner just 10 months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash.

Woods said last month that he’s lucky to be alive and to still have his leg, mentioning that amputation had been “on the table.”

The tournament has each player team up with a family member and is reserved only for those who have won a major championship or the Players Championship. The first round begins Dec. 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, played in the event in 2020 and tied for seventh.

