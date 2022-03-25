Tiger Woods Isn’t a Masters Lock But You Can Still Bet on Him

(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Woods has a better chance of winning his record-tying sixth Masters title next month than regular pros including Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia, according to betting odds, though it’s no sure bet that he’ll even show up.

Three years after stunning the sports world by winning another Green Jacket when his professional career looked done, Woods is still named in the Masters line-up for the tournament. That’s despite the fact that the golfer has yet to play in a mainstream Tour event in 17 months and almost lost a leg in a car accident last year.

Tournament protocol dictates that an invitee is included in the playing list until he tells the organizer he won’t be playing. As yet, his name doesn’t appear on a list of 16 past champions -- including Phil Mickelson -- who’ll all miss out on teeing it up with more than 80 other pros at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, on April 7.

No one was immediately available to comment at Excel Sports Management, which handles communications for Woods.

Betting sites in Europe and sports books in Las Vegas, wary of how Woods have stung them in the past while also conscious that his army of fans will happily bet on his name, rate him about a 40/1 chance of adding to his 15 major titles. That means a successful $100 bet would return $4,000. Also at, or near, 40/1: former U.S. Open winner Justin Rose and former British Open champ Shane Lowry.

If Woods even makes it to the first tee let alone negotiates 72 holes, it’ll be an achievement in itself.

Chipping and putting onto Augusta’s famously tough greens has always been Woods’ forte, but negotiating one of the hillier courses on the professional circuit is an added challenge for someone who nearly had part of his leg amputated. He managed to play in a tournament with his son Charlie in December, but that was with the assistance of a golf cart.

“Walking a golf course is a totally different deal,” he said last month.

For anyone looking at a less risky bet, Jon Rahm is the tournament favorite at about 8/1.

