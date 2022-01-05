(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Tigrayans deported from Saudi Arabia after months of inhumane detention have on their return to Ethiopia been arbitrarily detained, mistreated and have forcibly disappeared, according to a Human Rights Watch investigation.

Ethiopia started repatriating some of the hundreds of thousands of its nationals that had fled to Saudi Arabia due to drought, human-rights abuses and seeking better economic conditions. About 40% of those deported between November 2020 and June 2021 were Tigrayan, most of whom were later transferred to detention facilities in the Afar region and southern Ethiopia.

“Tigrayan migrants who have experienced horrific abuse in Saudi custody are being locked up in detention facilities upon returning to Ethiopia,” Nadia Hardman, refugee- and migrant-rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia deported more than 30,000 Ethiopians between June and mid-July of 2021, coinciding with an increase in profiling, arbitrary detentions and forcible disappearances of Tigrayans in Addis Ababa.

Human Rights Watch interviewed 23 Tigrayans for the report; some said they had been beaten with rubber and wooden rods and denied travel to their families. Tigrayans account for about 6% of Ethiopia’s population of more than 100 million people.

The rights group called for an end to deportation of Tigrayans to Ethiopia because of the risk of persecution and asked the Ethiopian government to release Tigrayans in detention that have not been charged.

Ethiopia has been engulfed by a civil war that’s killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. Conflict broke out 14 months ago when forces allied to the Tigray regional administration attacked a military base following months of tension with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.