(Bloomberg) -- Forces affiliated with Ethiopia’s dissident Tigray People’s Liberation Front committed crimes including murder and rape in the Horn of Africa nation’s Amhara region, Amnesty International said.

The fighters committed the atrocities in the two months after the TPLF took control of the areas in July, the London-based human-rights group said in an investigation published on Wednesday. Amnesty said it didn’t receive a response to a request for comment from leaders of the TPLF by the time of publication.

“Tigrayan forces have shown utter disregard for fundamental rules of international humanitarian law, which all warring parties must follow,” it said. “Evidence is mounting of a pattern of Tigrayan forces committing war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in areas under their control in the Amhara region from July 2021 onwards,” said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

In December, the United Nations Human Rights Council agreed to establish a team to investigate possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by all parties in the 15-month-long civil war in northern Ethiopia.

Getachew Reda, a TPLF spokesman, didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. He’s previously said the TPLF will investigate all allegations of abuses and hold any perpetrators to account.

