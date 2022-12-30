Tikehau Capital Said to Get Nod for SPAC Listing in Singapore

(Bloomberg) -- European asset manager Tikehau Capital SCA has received an eligibility-to-list letter from the Singapore exchange for its blank-check company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm, together with partner Financière Agache -- the family office of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault -- has incorporated a special purpose acquisition company called Pegasus Asia, the person said. The sponsor group will invest S$62 million ($46 million) in the vehicle and is seeking to raise at least S$150 million in the initial public offering, the person added.

Tikehau’s approval, which was reported by the Edge earlier on Thursday, follows that for Temasek Holdings Pte-backed Vertex Venture Holdings Ltd., which got the ETL letter on Dec. 24. The firms are among the first wave of sponsors looking to list blank-check companies in the city-state after it rolled out a framework in September.

Tikehau has experience launching SPACs, recently raising EU210 million ($238 million) for Pegasus Entrepreneurs in Europe. It has also worked with ex-UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier and Arnault to list Pegasus Acquisition Co. Europe BV, one of the region’s biggest blank-check companies, in Amsterdam.

A spokesperson for Singapore Exchange Ltd. declined to comment on whether Tikehau obtained the approval.

