TikTok Ban to Get House Panel Vote Next Month, McCaul Says

(Bloomberg) -- Representative Michael McCaul said he plans to have the House Foreign Affairs Committee vote next month don a new bill to ban TikTok in the US.

“The concern is that this app gives the Chinese government a back door into our phones,” McCaul said.

The comments are the most concrete sign yet that Congress could enact a ban this year and adds pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration to force a sale of the app by its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd.

McCaul said some of the existing proposals risk being blocked in court over free speech issues.

McCaul, a Texas Republican, said he’s skeptical that any proposed firewall between the enormously popular short video platform and its Chinese parent company would adequately protect US users. He said the committee is working on a new bill that combines several proposals to ban TikTok and will address any constitutional issues with a ban.

A TikTok spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several measures have been introduced in both the House and Senate to ban TikTok in the US, including a bipartisan bill from Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher and Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Congress recently banned TikTok from government phones, and more than half of US states have enacted similar prohibitions. The concern is that TikTok and the parent company could share information on US users with Chinese authorities.

The Biden administration is conducting a national security review of the app, through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, which has been looking at the risks presented by the platform since the Trump administration.

The legislation, if approved, would then head to the House floor for consideration.

McCaul acknowledged the app’s vast popularity.

“I have kids and they said, ‘Dad, this won’t make you popular,’” he said.

