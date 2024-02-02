(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s election season likely offered an insignificant boost to growth as campaigning largely played out on social media.

Gross domestic product likely expanded 4.97% last quarter from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of 10 a.m. Friday in Jakarta. That would be the second straight quarter that the economy expands below 5%.

The statistics office will release the data on Feb. 5.

The expected election bump is muted as the three contenders vying to lead Southeast Asia’s largest economy move to platforms like ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok to campaign with dances and live chats.

Advertising is cheaper and the reach is wider on social media platforms, said Jeffrosenberg Chen Lim, head of equity research at PT Maybank Sekuritas Indonesia.

This has diverted funding away from small businesses that would be busy making election-related t-shirts, flags and hats. Sales of campaign materials shrunk 90% compared with the 2019 polls. Overall retail sales growth has also eased to 0.1% in December from a year ago, the least since May.

The likelihood of an election runoff also kept the candidates from spending too much too early.

“For political parties, it’s a marathon not a sprint until June for the possible runoff vote and November for the regional elections,” said Satria Sambijantoro, head of equity research at PT Bahana Sekuritas. “So the money would be backloaded through 2024.”

The government has pushed for faster disbursement of cash aid and rice handouts to buffer the impact of surging food costs. This year’s social assistance budget was raised to 496.8 trillion rupiah ($32 billion), with some 11.25 trillion rupiah of cash transfers to be given to 18 million households in early February.

The handouts will have limited impact to growth, as low-income families would spend them on basic needs only, said Lionel Priyadi, macro and fixed-income strategist at PT Mega Capital Sekuritas.

