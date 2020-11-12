The download page for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is arranged for a photograph on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Oracle Corp. is the winning bidder for a deal with TikTok’s U.S. operations, people familiar with the talks said, after main rival Microsoft Corp. announced its offer for the video app was rejected. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- The federal appeals court in Washington gave the owner of TikTok Inc. a Dec. 14 deadline to submit documents as part of its petition to block a forced sales of the viral video-sharing app.
