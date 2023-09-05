(Bloomberg) -- Bytedance Ltd.’s TikTok hired a UK firm to audit its data controls and protections in Europe, as the Chinese-backed app seeks to allay concerns over practices that have led to bans across the continent.

TikTok engaged NCC Group Plc to assess security, audit flows of data in and out of the continent, and report incidents, Vice President of Public Policy Theo Bertram said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The company will validate that “only approved employees can access limited data types,” according to Bertram.

As a part of its so-called Project Clover in Europe, including the UK and Switzerland, TikTok has set up a data center in Dublin to store data locally and is building two more in Ireland and Norway. European user data is now being migrated to the Dublin server farm, Bertram said.

TikTok’s Project Clover, like its Project Texas in the US, is intended to reassure Europeans that the Chinese government can’t access their data.

