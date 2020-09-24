Tiktok Judge Asks U.S. Whether to Delay Trump’s Ban of App

(Bloomberg) -- The federal judge who will decide whether to temporarily block President Donald Trump from enforcing a ban on TikTok starting Sunday asked U.S. lawyers whether they would agree to postpone the deadline so he could rule on the request.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington is hearing arguments over scheduling in the lawsuit after TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. on Wednesday asked him for a preliminary injunction. The hearing is still underway.

The potential ban is affecting the company’s reputation with users who are considering moving to other less attractive platforms, a lawyer for TikTok said in court.

