(Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the short-video sensation that’s among the world’s most downloaded apps, unveiled a new feature Thursday that prompts people to post daily candid photos or videos of themselves at random moments.

Called TikTok Now, the feature follows the recent success of BeReal, an authenticity-focused social media platform that requires people to take a daily picture of themselves within a two-minute time limit. Founded in 2020, BeReal’s simple design and spontaneity have appealed to users seeking a fresh alternative to traditional social media. TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., is adding the ability to post 10-second videos in addition to still images.

“TikTok Now invites you and your friends to capture what you’re doing in the moment using your device’s front and back camera,” the company said in a blog post on Thursday. The feature will allow people to “be entertained and connect with others on TikTok,” and share their “most authentic moments with the people that matter most.”

TikTok isn’t the only company looking to mimic the surging popularity of the startup BeReal. Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., is testing a new feature called IG Candid, which also involves taking a timed picture and Snap Inc. also introduced a dual-camera feature that allows people to capture multiple perspectives at the same time but doesn’t require a timed post.

