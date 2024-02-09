(Bloomberg) -- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. lost a European Union court bid to suspend a decision by regulators to force the video-sharing social-media platform to comply with the bloc’s flagship digital antitrust rules.

The EU’s General Court said ByteDance “has failed to demonstrate the urgency required for an interim order in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage” in an order published on Friday.

The Chinese-owned firm last year asked for interim measures alongside its appeal of the EU’s decision to put TiKTok within the scope of the Digital Markets Act. If granted, this would have halted the strict scrutiny of TiKTok until the outcome of the appeal.

“While we are disappointed with the decision, we look forward to having the substance of our case heard on an expedited basis,” a spokesperson for TiktTok said.

The DMA — which takes full effect in March — will impose a rigid regime on firms whose practices have previously resulted in billions of euros in fines and tax orders from the EU watchdog.

It will be illegal for certain platforms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They’ll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, and will have to allow users to download apps from rival platforms.

The case is: T-1077/23, Bytedance v. Commission.

