(Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., has appointed former Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. executive John Rogovin as new global general counsel.

Rogovin spent more than 12 years as Warner Bros.’ top lawyer before departing in 2022, TikTok wrote in a blog post announcing his appointment. Rogovin also served in positions at the US Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department.

Rogovin steps in weeks after TikTok sued the US government to block a new law that will require ByteDance divest its ownership stake in the popular video app or face a ban. Beijing-based ByteDance has argued the law violates the First Amendment. US lawmakers, meanwhile, say the company’s ties to China make TikTok a security risk to American users.

“Over the last few years, we have worked tirelessly to build trust and navigate unprecedented legal and regulatory environments globally,” TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew said in the blog post. “Building upon the strong foundation of our global legal team, I know John is eager to hit the ground running during this important time for the company.”

Rogovin replaces Erich Andersen, who announced in April that he was stepping down from the position. Andersen, whose role had been diminished over time as the company faced a growing chorus of complaints from US lawmakers, said that he would remain as “special counsel to the company” after formally leaving his post this month. Rogovin will report to ByteDance CEO Liang Rubo, the company said in the blog post.

