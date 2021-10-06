(Bloomberg) -- TikTok on Wednesday denied there was a challenge trending on its platform daring students to slap their teachers but said it would remove such content if it appeared.

Earlier this week, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called on TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to meet parents and teachers in the state over “dangerous content” being spread on the social media platform, saying that a new “slap a teacher” challenge going viral on the app was endangering educators.

