Tiktok Says It Is Suspending Livestreaming in Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Tiktok says it is suspending livestreaming in Russia amid the country’s new “fake news” law.

“We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company announced in a series of tweets.

