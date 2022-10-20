TikTok Says Never Been Used to Target US Individuals

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok said it has never been used to “target” any members of the US government, activists, public figures or journalists, after Forbes reported that its parent ByteDance planned to use the app to track particular individuals.

TikTok “does not collect precise GPS location information from US users, meaning TikTok could not monitor US users in the way the article suggested”, the platform added in a series of tweets.

