(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. has signed a lease for more than 125,000 square feet of office space in Texas’s capital city, according to the Austin Business Journal.

The video platform, owned by ByteDance Ltd., will occupy the top six floors at 300 Colorado St. in downtown, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The company had 96 online job listings for Austin as of Feb. 11, the report said.

TikTok would join other tech behemoths with a sizable presence in downtown Austin, including Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Austin posted the nation’s fastest population increase among large cities during the decade through 2020, driven by a booming tech industry and migration from more expensive coastal cities.

The building at 300 Colorado was completed in 2021 and has about 353,000 square feet of space in total, the Austin Business Journal said.

